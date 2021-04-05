Harvest Volatility Management LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,259 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,201,211. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.64 and a 12-month high of $145.30. The company has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.92.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

