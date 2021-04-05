Harvest Volatility Management LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.4% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,455,494,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $536.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,886. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.71 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $528.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $585.35.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.