Harvest Volatility Management LLC Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 0.3% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 113,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.04.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,600 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.97. The company had a trading volume of 93,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.47 and a 200 day moving average of $123.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.99 and a 52-week high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

