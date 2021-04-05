Hashgard (GARD) Reaches Market Cap of $11.36 Million

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Hashgard has traded up 285.6% against the US dollar. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $11.36 million and $607,015.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00053144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.16 or 0.00670202 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00071965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028784 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.