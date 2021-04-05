Hathor Price Hits $1.45 (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Hathor has a total market cap of $261.37 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Hathor coin can now be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00002452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00074478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.86 or 0.00299975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00096888 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.03 or 0.00763325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 98.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003919 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00029042 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

Buying and Selling Hathor

