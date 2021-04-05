HC Wainwright Downgrades BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) to Neutral

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) was downgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

BYSI stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BeyondSpring has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BeyondSpring by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BeyondSpring by 20.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

