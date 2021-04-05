Head-To-Head Analysis: Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) vs. Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) and Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ares Commercial Real Estate and Brookfield Property REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 0 5 0 3.00 Brookfield Property REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.93%. Given Ares Commercial Real Estate’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ares Commercial Real Estate is more favorable than Brookfield Property REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Brookfield Property REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate 17.03% 8.92% 2.07% Brookfield Property REIT 12.55% 8.77% 1.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.8% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Brookfield Property REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $114.78 million 4.03 $36.99 million $1.34 10.32 Brookfield Property REIT $1.56 billion 0.44 $432.88 million N/A N/A

Brookfield Property REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Volatility and Risk

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Property REIT has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Brookfield Property REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 98.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ares Commercial Real Estate has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Brookfield Property REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate beats Brookfield Property REIT on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Ares Commercial Real Estate Management LLC operates as the manager of the company. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Brookfield Property REIT

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.