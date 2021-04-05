Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Shares Up 7.5%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) shot up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22. 9,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 16,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDDRF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from $3.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

