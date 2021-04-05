Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Insider Linda Llewelyn Sells 3,098 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $147,681.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,427.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, February 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 1,717 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $84,390.55.

Health Catalyst stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $48.49. 246,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,304. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCAT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

