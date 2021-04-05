Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 1,180,901 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 60,621.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,182,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180,901 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.17% of eBay worth $59,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.58.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $63.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.18. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,855 shares of company stock worth $2,063,882 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.