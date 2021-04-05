Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 17,758 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,549 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Target were worth $40,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Target by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,615,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $461,663,000 after acquiring an additional 87,053 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Target by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,598,639 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $458,737,000 after acquiring an additional 152,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of Target stock opened at $200.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $201.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.