Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 234,600 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 377.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 234,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of CME Group worth $54,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 67.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.38.

Shares of CME stock opened at $206.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $216.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.17 and its 200 day moving average is $181.97.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at $15,011,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

