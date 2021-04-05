Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 251,841 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 228.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 251,841 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of Chubb worth $55,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $5,307,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 35,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $158.99 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.67 and a 200 day moving average of $147.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

