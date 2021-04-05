Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 509,174 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 395.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,955 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,174 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of Starbucks worth $68,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $109.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 142.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.06. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.