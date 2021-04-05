Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 576,451 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 768.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576,451 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $53,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $77.09 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $195.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

