Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 1,500,000 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $42.38 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.77.

