Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 2,000,000 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,560,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.75% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,996,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 308.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,046,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,162,000 after buying an additional 3,056,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 443.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,389,000 after buying an additional 2,688,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,782,000 after buying an additional 1,296,442 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,053,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.16 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $22.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10.

