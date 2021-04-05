Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 250,000 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,453,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.15% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

EDU stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.08.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $887.69 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

