Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 236.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,738 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $48,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,434,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.12.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $191.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.65 and its 200 day moving average is $166.58. The stock has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.25 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

