Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 1,335,100 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,803,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 1.46% of Radian Group worth $56,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Radian Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 290,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

RDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

NYSE RDN opened at $23.26 on Monday. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.