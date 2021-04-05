Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 202,588 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 216.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,588 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.21% of AvalonBay Communities worth $47,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 367,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,359,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $3,401,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,106,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $186.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.18. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.27 and a fifty-two week high of $195.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.