Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 270,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 403.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 337,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.29% of Zendesk worth $48,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after buying an additional 975,127 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 0.6% in the third quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 141,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,519,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 50,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 35,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zendesk by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $147,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,809.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $764,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,079 shares of company stock valued at $17,999,077 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZEN opened at $139.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.60 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. Research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

