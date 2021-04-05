Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 879,353 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 16,759.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 884,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879,353 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.39% of Evergy worth $49,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Evergy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after buying an additional 1,898,284 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 437.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,117 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,390,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 1,409.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 639,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after buying an additional 597,360 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $59.93 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $65.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.05%.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,617.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

