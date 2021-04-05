Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 507,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $70,808,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.18% of Digital Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.95.

NYSE DLR opened at $143.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.50 and its 200 day moving average is $140.93.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,333,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

