Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658,757 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,326 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $42,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. United Bank grew its position in Oracle by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Oracle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,183 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Oracle by 840.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 73,425 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 65,615 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Shares of ORCL opened at $71.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $73.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.93. The firm has a market cap of $207.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

