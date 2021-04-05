Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $41.57 Million Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 189.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 962,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 629,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.86% of Essent Group worth $41,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $185,146.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,664,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $46.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.26. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $49.53.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

