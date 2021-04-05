Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $43.99 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 795.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 797,880 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.25% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $43,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,591,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 55,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 35,290 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 610,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,884,000 after acquiring an additional 27,298 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $68.28 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.79.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

