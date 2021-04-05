Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $54.39 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,550 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of Dell Technologies worth $54,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,747,000 after buying an additional 1,579,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after buying an additional 2,428,182 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,443,000 after buying an additional 554,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.89.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 15,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,134,831.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 399,566 shares in the company, valued at $29,987,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 88,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $6,655,937.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 250,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,790,905.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,037,609 shares of company stock worth $83,567,913 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $89.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.98. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $91.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.