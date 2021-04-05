Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $64.11 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 493,923.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706,310 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.09% of CSX worth $64,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $97.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.06.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

