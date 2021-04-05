Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $67.06 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 142.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 610,169 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.25% of Welltower worth $67,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $73.25 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.66 and its 200 day moving average is $63.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

