Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,802 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.30% of Equity Residential worth $65,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EQR opened at $72.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EQR. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

