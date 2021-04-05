Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $43.47 Million in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,470,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 2.75% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 512.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,916,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,262,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,478,000 after purchasing an additional 421,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,392,000 after purchasing an additional 614,970 shares during the period. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 5,767.3% during the fourth quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 565,200 shares during the period.

RSX stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $27.14.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

