Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $47.32 Million Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,319,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.30% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 271.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $137.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.16. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

