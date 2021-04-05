Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $48.33 Million Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,578,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,327,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.29% of FirstEnergy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $34.31 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.03.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

