Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,070,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.57% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,768,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 96,040.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,918,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,803 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,554,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,676,000. Finally, Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,207,000.

EWZ stock opened at $32.62 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $38.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.18.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

