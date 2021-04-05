Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 178,503 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 313,163.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,503 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $36,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $221.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.85 and a twelve month high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

