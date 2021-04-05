Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,500,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 5.10% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Colrain Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of OIH opened at $196.80 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a twelve month low of $77.20 and a twelve month high of $230.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.82.

