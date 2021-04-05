Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 549.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 558,204 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $38,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 129.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 40.4% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 662.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 139.6% in the third quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 14,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.79. The firm has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

