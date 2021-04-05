Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 815,000 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 815,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.99% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $59,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,763,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,609,000 after buying an additional 2,363,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,182,000 after purchasing an additional 182,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,041,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,752,000 after purchasing an additional 893,279 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 360,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,784,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $46.72 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.19.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

