Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,208,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.58% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $65,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,650,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,654,000 after buying an additional 731,537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913,675 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,671,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,891,000 after purchasing an additional 88,837 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,114,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,580,000 after purchasing an additional 162,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,079,000 after purchasing an additional 464,130 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HR opened at $31.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

