HeartBout Achieves Market Cap of $316,718.78 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $316,718.78 and approximately $472.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HeartBout coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00054751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.25 or 0.00672942 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00073549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00028779 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HB is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.