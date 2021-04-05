Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Market Capitalization Tops $2.49 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and approximately $252.75 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00053090 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00056403 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.72 or 0.00277667 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021224 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014332 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,916,865,961 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.