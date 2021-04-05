Hedera Hashgraph Market Cap Achieves $2.59 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $2.59 billion and $241.43 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00052657 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00055294 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.13 or 0.00286440 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00027809 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014245 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,916,866,035 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

