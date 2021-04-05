Hedget (HGET) Reaches Market Cap of $16.84 Million

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $16.84 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget token can now be purchased for $9.61 or 0.00016099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00074037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.34 or 0.00296993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00096473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $443.95 or 0.00743476 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 110.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00028949 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

