HedgeTrade Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00002878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $592.86 million and approximately $88,140.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002516 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00036482 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008573 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00019071 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

