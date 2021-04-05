HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.62

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.62 and last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 17839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

HDELY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

