Helium Price Reaches $15.85 on Exchanges (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. Helium has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $24.54 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium token can currently be bought for approximately $15.85 or 0.00026821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Helium has traded 51.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00054878 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00282298 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012033 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,928.86 or 0.03263408 BTC.

Helium Profile

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,260,289 tokens. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Helium Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

