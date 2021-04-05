Hellenic Coin (HNC) Trading 30.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $209.45 million and approximately $741,311.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for $3.00 or 0.00005047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.07 or 0.00379158 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000652 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000733 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

