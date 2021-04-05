Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €115.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HEN3. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €95.00 ($111.76).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €95.20 ($112.00) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €88.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €89.06.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

