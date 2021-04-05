HEROcoin Price Hits $0.0439 on Top Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 191.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a market cap of $10.89 million and approximately $986,329.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00053133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.09 or 0.00676906 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00071667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028710 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.